Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.