Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 1,011,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,796. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

