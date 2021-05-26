Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

ZS opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average is $185.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,812 shares of company stock worth $14,564,243. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.