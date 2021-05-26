Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.52.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

