Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.96.

Zscaler stock opened at $172.74 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

