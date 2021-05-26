Zoetis (ZTS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Zoetis had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Zoetis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $166.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Zoetis had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.23. 21,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.14 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

