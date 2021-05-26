Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $76,022,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.14 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

