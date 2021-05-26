Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $313,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,326,379.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,091 shares of company stock valued at $68,441,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

