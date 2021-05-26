Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0442 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $582,356.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.54 or 0.00954935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.71 or 0.09743447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00091338 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,893,046 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.