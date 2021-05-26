Zen Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.01093863 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00160228 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

