Zel Achieves Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00384922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00168593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00249029 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004336 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

