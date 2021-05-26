Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Buy

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Shares of LXP opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

