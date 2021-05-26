Zacks Investment Research Lowers VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.22.

VER stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,533,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

