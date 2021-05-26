Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Hold

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 161,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 109,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

