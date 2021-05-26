Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) to Sell

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

YUEIY remained flat at $$12.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.