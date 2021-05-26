Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) to Hold

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali's decent first-quarter 2021 results were supported by higher leasing activity at its office and multi-family residential portfolios. Yet, earnings dilution from suburban asset sales was a deterrent. It remains focused on a strategy to sell non-core suburban office assets and use the proceeds to repay its debt. Also, investments in Hudson River waterfront properties have enhanced asset quality and will help Mack-Cali to capture the growing demand for highly-amenitized office space. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, Mack-Cali’s substantially-leveraged balance sheet limits its strength to withstand any future credit crisis and unexpected negative externalities. Also, in a move to preserve its financial flexibility amid the uncertainties, quarterly dividends remain suspended.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,129 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 847,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

