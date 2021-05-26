Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Hold

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $56.91 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,453,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

