Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CMLS opened at $10.70 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.