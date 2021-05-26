Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $0.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,488 shares of company stock worth $2,179,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $16,103,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,826. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

