Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. ReneSola posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ReneSola.

Several research firms recently commented on SOL. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

ReneSola stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $613.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

