Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). National CineMedia also posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,180,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

