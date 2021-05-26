Zacks: Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.65 Million

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $550.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.40 million. MYR Group reported sales of $513.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,783 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

