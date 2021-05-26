Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Lumen Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 8,805,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,046,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,482,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 535,279 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,731,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

