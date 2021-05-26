Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce $770.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.00 million and the lowest is $767.30 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $803.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,902. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

