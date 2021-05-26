Zacks: Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $19.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.83 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $79.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 5.03.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

