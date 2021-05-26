Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 34,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $36,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,864. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

