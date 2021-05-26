Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

CCK stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $108.08. 1,082,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,519. Crown has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.