Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Coty reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,668,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.