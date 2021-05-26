Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report sales of $194.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the highest is $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $682.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $690.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

ACEL traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,816. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,540,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.