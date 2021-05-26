Zacks: Analysts Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce sales of $307.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.13. 255,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

