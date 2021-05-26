Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $260.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.38 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $242.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. 6,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

