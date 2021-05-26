Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.62. 2,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

