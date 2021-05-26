Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post sales of $165.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.28 million to $173.19 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

VSEC opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $575.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in VSE by 166.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its stake in VSE by 702.2% during the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

