Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold 329,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,068 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

