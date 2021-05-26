Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.67. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

