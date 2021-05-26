Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $2,660,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $7,068,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $87,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

