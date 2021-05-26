Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,909,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

