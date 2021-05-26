Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. CONMED reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $5,522,824. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CONMED by 18.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,633. CONMED has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.