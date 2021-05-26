Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce sales of $280.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.10 million and the highest is $315.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,211 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,374. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

BOOT traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.96.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

