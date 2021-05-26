Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $238,537 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $284,000.

ATRA stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

