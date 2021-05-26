Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post sales of $2.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $2.07 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.01 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

