Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,550. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. traded as high as GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and last traded at GBX 1,615 ($21.10), with a volume of 6395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,460.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,318.57. The firm has a market cap of £950.24 million and a P/E ratio of -23.55.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.