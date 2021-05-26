Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 19,300.0% in May

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 19,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

YATRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Yamato alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YATRY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. Yamato has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.