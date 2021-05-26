Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.75

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

