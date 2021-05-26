XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Hits $34.44 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $34.44 million and $198,672.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 50,079,090 coins and its circulating supply is 46,396,913 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

