XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.27, but opened at $84.12. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPEL shares last traded at $86.37, with a volume of 1,485 shares trading hands.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,734. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 2.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

