Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.05 Per Share

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:XPD opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £90.65 million and a PE ratio of 43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Xpediator has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.93).

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

