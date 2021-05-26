Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.50 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of WWH stock traded up GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,677.60 ($48.05). The company had a trading volume of 68,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,716.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,728.89. Worldwide Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 3,260 ($42.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80).
About Worldwide Healthcare
