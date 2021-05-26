Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.50 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WWH stock traded up GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,677.60 ($48.05). The company had a trading volume of 68,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,716.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,728.89. Worldwide Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 3,260 ($42.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80).

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

