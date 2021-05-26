Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

WK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.88.

Workiva stock opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.99. Workiva has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

