WOM Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $16.91 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and $1.38 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00078594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00966704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.97 or 0.09700668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00091664 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

